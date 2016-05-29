Watch: Baby falls into gorilla's enclosure, zoo's security guards kill ape to save toddler

On Saturday, Harambe, a 181-kg western lowland gorilla grabbeda boy who crawled through a barrier and fell into a moat surrounding the habitat, Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard told media.For about 10 minutes, the boy was with the 17-year-old gorilla. The zoo's dangerous animal response team considered the situation life-threatening, media reports said.Cincinnati Zoo provided this undated photo of Harambe (17) gorillaThe hard choice was made shoot Harambe in order to save the boy.At the time of the incident, two female gorillas were also in the enclosure. The boy, who was not identified, was not seriously injured.In 2014, Harambe was moved to the Cincinnati Zoo from Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas.Western lowland gorillas are classified as an endangered species. The zoo had hoped to use Harambe for breeding purpose.Watch video:Video courtesy-Maxi/YouTube