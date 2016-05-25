Girl jumps off flyover after being denied Scooty

A 15-year-old girl on Tuesday allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off a flyover after her parents refused to buy a scooty for her, police said. She was taken to hospital where her condition is out of danger.A police official told IANS that the girl, a resident of Jahangirpuri area of north Delhi, had quarrelled with her parents over the issue on Tuesday morning, and then went to Mukarba flyover around 1.45 p.m. and jumped from there."The girl sustained fracture in her hand and was later rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital where her condition was declared out of danger," the official added.According to police, the girl had passed her Class 12 exams recently and had demanded a scooty. But her parents, who are class four employees, expressed their inability to buy it, leading her take the drastic step.