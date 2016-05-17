First successful penis transplant takes place on a cancer patient in US

Things are looking up in life for a cancer patient in Boston, thanks to a dead man’s penis.Thomas Manning (64) lost part of his manhood in 2012 after he was diagnosed with a rare case of penile cancer.In the first week of May, from a deceased donor, he received a transplanted penis. The procedure took 15 hours. The surgery involved a team of seven surgeons, six medical residents, reported media.On Monday, a team of surgeons at Massachusetts General Hospital announced that they successfully completed the first penis transplant to take place in the U.S.Doctors are hopeful that the patient will regain sexual function.It is worth mentioning that it is the third one worldwide.The penis transplant procedure is also known as a genitourinary reconstructive vascularized composite allograft.On Friday, physicians said that he is doing well and that there are no signs of organ rejection, bleeding or infection.