Female police officer fired for posting sexy selfies in uniform

The policewoman posted the selfies on her Weibo @Xiaotianshihelaotianxiangdegushi, sparking controversy.
In the photos, the officer posed wearing only the top of her police uniform and a pair of short pants.
According to media reports she had been fired because of the photos and the authority also took back her uniforms.
However, is is not the first case. It may be recalled that a month back a Mexican female police officer also posted her topless selfie, after which she resigned in order to save herself from the departmental action.
First Published: 12 May 2016 12:59 PM