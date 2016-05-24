Disgusting: Daughter beats 85-year-old mother, neighbours record incident on mobile

On social media, a video recorded on a mobile phone showing an 85-year-old woman being assaulted by her 60-year-old daughter is getting circulated widely.The incident reported from Kalkaji area of south Delhi on Monday.The attack was recorded on the mobile phone by a neighbour who reported the incident by calling the police control room (PCR).Image: ScreengrabAfter receiving the PCR call, from the Kalkaji police station, a team of policemen visited the elderly woman’s house. They asked her to file a complaint against her daughter.Old mother, however, refused to file a complaint, saying it was a family issue and she did not want any action against her daughter, said a police officer.On Facebook, the one-minute and 25-second video clip was viewed by more than 12.5 lakh people till date.