Disgusting: Daughter beats 85-year-old mother, neighbours record incident on mobile

The incident reported from Kalkaji area of south Delhi on Monday.
The attack was recorded on the mobile phone by a neighbour who reported the incident by calling the police control room (PCR).
Image: Screengrab
After receiving the PCR call, from the Kalkaji police station, a team of policemen visited the elderly woman’s house. They asked her to file a complaint against her daughter.
Old mother, however, refused to file a complaint, saying it was a family issue and she did not want any action against her daughter, said a police officer.
On Facebook, the one-minute and 25-second video clip was viewed by more than 12.5 lakh people till date.
First Published: 24 May 2016 03:51 AM