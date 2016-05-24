Disgusting: Daughter beats 85-year-old mother, neighbours records incident on mobile

<p class="article_bot_text"> For <a href="http://abplive.in/">LIFESTYLE News</a> Follow us on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/abplive/">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/abpnewstv">Twitter</a>, <a href="https://plus.google.com/+abplive">Google+</a> and for news updates download our <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.winit.starnews.hin">News App.</a></p> <div class="clearfix"></div> <div class="text-center post_time_date pull-left"> <b>First Published:</b> <span itemprop="datePublished" content="2016-05-24T03:44:00+05:30" > 24 May 2016 03:44 AM </span> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> <div class="col-sm-6 no_padding"> <ul class="story_tags"> <strong>Tags:</strong> <li><a href="http://www.abplive.in/topic/daughter-beats-mother?rs_type=internal&rs_origin=content&rs_medium=tag&rs_index=daughter beats mother">daughter beats mother</a></li> <li><a On social media, a video recorded on a mobile phone showing an 85-year-old woman being assaulted by her 60-year-old daughter is getting circulated widely.The incident reported from Kalkaji area of south Delhi on Monday.The attack was recorded on the mobile phone by a neighbour who reported the incident by calling the police control room (PCR).Image: ScreengrabAfter receiving the PCR call, from the Kalkaji police station, a team of policemen visited the elderly woman’s house. They asked her to file a complaint against her daughter.Old mother, however, refused to file a complaint, saying it was a family issue and she did not want any action against her daughter, said a police officer.On Facebook, the one-minute and 25-second video clip was viewed by more than 12.5 lakh people till date.