Delhi: While working on laptop man gets electric shock, dies on the spot

If you are working on your laptop while it is getting charged, you are putting your life at risk.This may sound weird but this is exactly what happened in south-east Delhi where a man got electrocuted while working on his laptop which was on charging mode.Brijesh (23) used to work in a Faridabad (Haryana) based company as a manager. He was recently married.As per the information provided by the family members, on Sunday, both Brijesh and his wife were in the room and Brijesh was working on his laptop. Suddenly he got an electric shock and became unconscious."According to his family members, the incident occurred around 2:30 pm. They reached hospital around 3 pm but he was dead by then," said Dr. A Khan, Majeedia hospital.After the incident, police had seized the laptop and sent it for investigation.The body has been sent to AIIMS for post mortem. After that will be handed over to the family.A a pale of gloom has descended over the family.