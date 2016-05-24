Congress hits back, names Sulabh toilet after Rishi Kapoor in Allahabad

On Monday, in Shivaji Park, a Sulabh toilet was named after the seasoned Bollywood actor.
The naming of the Gandhi family is justified as India prospered after achieving freedom due to them, said protesters.
It is pertinent to mention here that on May 17, Rishi Kapoor had taken to Twitter and questioned the naming of important places after Gandhi family members.
Rishi Kapoor also said that such important places should be named after Bollywood actors and sport heroes.
Why Indira G airport International ? Why not Mahatma Gandhi or Bhagat Singh Ambedkar or on my name Rishi Kapoor. As superficial! What say?
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 17, 2016
Change Gandhi family assets named by Congress.Bandra/Worli Sea Link to Lata Mangeshkar or JRD Tata link road. Baap ka maal samjh rakha tha ?
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 17, 2016
THINK. There are 64 prominent places named after them only in New Delhi! Do you need that many to commemorate them? pic.twitter.com/zdmVEAaal7
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 19, 2016
Film City should be named Dilip Kumar,Dev Anand,Ashok Kumar ya Amitabh Bachchan ke naam? Rajeev Gandhi udyog Kya hota hai? Socho doston!
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 17, 2016
We must name important assets of the country who have contributed to society. Har cheez Gandhi ke naam? I don't agree. Sochna log!
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 17, 2016
