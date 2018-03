Congress hits back, names Sulabh toilet after Rishi Kapoor in Allahabad

Why Indira G airport International ? Why not Mahatma Gandhi or Bhagat Singh Ambedkar or on my name Rishi Kapoor. As superficial! What say?

Change Gandhi family assets named by Congress.Bandra/Worli Sea Link to Lata Mangeshkar or JRD Tata link road. Baap ka maal samjh rakha tha ?



THINK. There are 64 prominent places named after them only in New Delhi! Do you need that many to commemorate them? pic.twitter.com/zdmVEAaal7



We must name important assets of the country who have contributed to society. Har cheez Gandhi ke naam? I don't agree. Sochna log!

: Congress supporters protested against Rishi Kapoor's tweet where he spoke against the naming of roadways, airports and railway stations after the Gandhi family by naming a toilet after the veteran actor in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.On Monday, in Shivaji Park, a Sulabh toilet was named after the seasoned Bollywood actor.The naming of the Gandhi family is justified as India prospered after achieving freedom due to them, said protesters.It is pertinent to mention here that on May 17, Rishi Kapoor had taken to Twitter and questioned the naming of important places after Gandhi family members.Rishi Kapoor also said that such important places should be named after Bollywood actors and sport heroes.Film City should be named Dilip Kumar,Dev Anand,Ashok Kumar ya Amitabh Bachchan ke naam? Rajeev Gandhi udyog Kya hota hai? Socho doston!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 17, 2016