 Congress hits back, names Sulabh toilet after Rishi Kapoor in Allahabad
By: || Updated: 24 May 2016 02:51 AM
New Delhi: Congress supporters protested against Rishi Kapoor's tweet where he spoke against the naming of roadways, airports and railway stations after the Gandhi family by naming a toilet after the veteran actor in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, in Shivaji Park, a Sulabh toilet was named after the seasoned Bollywood actor.

The naming of the Gandhi family is justified as India prospered after achieving freedom due to them, said protesters.

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 17, Rishi Kapoor had taken to Twitter and questioned the naming of important places after Gandhi family members.

Rishi Kapoor also said that such important places should be named after Bollywood actors and sport heroes.

 



 










 

Film City should be named Dilip Kumar,Dev Anand,Ashok Kumar ya Amitabh Bachchan ke naam? Rajeev Gandhi udyog Kya hota hai? Socho doston!

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 17, 2016



 

