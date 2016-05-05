 Chhattisgarh IAS officer Jagdish Sonkar goes for inspection, puts foot on hospital bed, pic goes viral
By: || Updated: 05 May 2016 09:36 AM
New Delhi: In Chhattisgarh, a young IAS officer (2013-batch) faced social media outrage after a photograph showed him standing and talking to a hospitalized child’s mother with his left foot resting on the steel rail of the hospital bed.

The incident happened when Dr Jagdish Sonkar visited a government hospital for a routine inspection and interacted with mothers of malnourished children being treated there. The IAS officer holds a medical degree.

He who is the sub-divisional magistrate of Ramanujganj in Balrampur district, showed no remorse even after social media criticized him for his uncivil manners.

According to media reports, when chief minister Raman Singh came to know of the IAS officer’s insulting gesture, he said he will order the chief secretary to teach him manners.

