Chhattisgarh IAS officer Jagdish Sonkar goes for inspection, puts foot on hospital bed, pic goes viral

The incident happened when Dr Jagdish Sonkar visited a government hospital for a routine inspection and interacted with mothers of malnourished children being treated there. The IAS officer holds a medical degree.
He who is the sub-divisional magistrate of Ramanujganj in Balrampur district, showed no remorse even after social media criticized him for his uncivil manners.
For his act of arrogant and insolent, angry netizens rechristened the IAS as “India’s Arrogant Service”.
IAS Officers Dr. Jagdish Sonkar, sub-divisional Magistrate of Chattisgarh. No moral character of Indian IAS Officers pic.twitter.com/fj3zbWBCuS
— Moi_Asomiya (@Moi_Asomiya) May 5, 2016
The picture of Jagdish Sonkar SDM in Chattisgarh inspecting CHC is shocking and it's unacceptable
— IAS Association (@IASassociation) May 4, 2016
What an arrogance from IAS #JagdishSonkar- do such people deserve respect from a common man? pic.twitter.com/ZETYVFRaYD
— अभिषेक झा (@bhartiyabhakt) May 4, 2016
According to media reports, when chief minister Raman Singh came to know of the IAS officer’s insulting gesture, he said he will order the chief secretary to teach him manners.
First Published: 05 May 2016 09:36 AM