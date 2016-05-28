CBSE has announced Class X results today; Check results on http://cbseresults.nic.in/

The students can check their results on the board's result website http://cbseresults.nic.in/
Students can also check their marks on results.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
This year, 14,99,122 students, including 8,92,685 boys and 6,06,437 girls, from 15,309 schools registered for CBSE Class 10 examination. The pass percentage of Class 10 students in 2015 was 97.32 last year.
(Also Read: India-origin student tops CBSE class 12 result in Singapore)
The students who opted for board-based scheme appeared for the examination between March 1 and March 28. Those who opted for school-based examination took the papers from March 10 onwards.
As per previous years, this year also the CBSE is hosting its result on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.
There were 2,860 differently-abled students who registered this year. Depending on their abilities, the education board made special provisions to facilitate their appearance in the examination.
These provisions included granting extra time to students or allowing them to avail the help of a scribe or adult prompter.
How to calculate grades?
The grades are provided as below:
1. A1 – for 91 to 100 marks ( grade point is 10)
2. A2 – for 81 to 90 marks ( grade point is 9)
3. B1 – for 71 to 80 marks ( grade point is 8 )
4. B2 – for 61 to 70 marks ( grade point is 7)
5. C1 – for 51 to 60 marks ( grade point is 6)
6. C2 – for 41 to 50 marks ( grade point is 5)
7. D – for 33 to 40 marks ( grade point is 4)
8. E1 – for 21 to 32 marks ( no grade point)
9. E2 – for 00 to 20 marks ( no grade point)
Steps to check result:
- Go to the official website: http://cbseresults.nic.in/
- Click on the link, 'CBSE Class 10 Results'
- Enter the roll number
- Result will flash on screen
We wish all students best of luck.
Query:
For any query related to the results, the candidates should visit the official website.
About the CBSE board:
The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) is a Board of Education for public and private schools, under the Union Government of India.
However, the first education board to be set up in India was the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education in 1921, which was under jurisdiction of Rajputana, Central India and Gwalior. (With inputs from Wikipedia)
For LIFESTYLE News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 28 May 2016 02:28 AM