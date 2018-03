A sensational CCTV footage has emerged showing a woman dragged and kidnapped in public view in Bengaluru.The 13-second video shows a woman (wearing white jeans) standing on the side of the road. She appears to be talking to someone on her phone.A man comes close to her and as she moves, he grabs her from back and lifts her away.Till now there is no trace of the woman. The cops have made an arrest in this case.Watch video: