 Boyfriend offers free 6-month Caribbean heaven trip to someone who can help his girlfriend
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • LIFESTYLE
  • Boyfriend offers free 6-month Caribbean heaven trip to someone who can help his girlfriend

Boyfriend offers free 6-month Caribbean heaven trip to someone who can help his girlfriend

By: || Updated: 24 May 2016 07:13 AM
Boyfriend offers free 6-month Caribbean heaven trip to someone who can help his girlfriend
New Delhi: Are you interested in going to the picturesque Caribbean? A loving boyfriend is offering an all-inclusive trip to the region but the only condition is the person has to help his loving girlfriend!







Jeremie Tronet's girlfriend need rehabilitation after she suffered a serious accident.









Jeremie Tronet is a professional kite surfer living in the Grenadines and posted a desperate plea on his Facebook page after his girlfriend Zoe Schaffer-Jennett suffered a serious accident. She felt three metres down a ditch and fractured her femur.

She had surgery and three screws were inserted into her bone. She can't walk yet.

Image courtesy: Facebook/Jeremie Tronet Image courtesy: Facebook/Jeremie Tronet

Zoe has to go through months of rehabilitation before she's back to normal. But without health insurance, they can't send Zoe to a specialised physiotherapy centre.

And boyfriend also don't want her to leave home for five to six months.

So Jeremie wants to hire a personal physiotherapist to treat his girlfriend in the comfort of her home.

This is the reason why he is offering this trip.

And yes Jeremie is even offering free kite surfing lessons.

For LIFESTYLE News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story SNOBBISH 'BASTERDS' – Let’s kill the Nazis

trending now

INDIA
PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with ...
VIDEO
Big Debate: Bypolls a semi-final for 2019 General Elections?
VIDEO
WATCH FULL: Saas Bahu Aur Saazish of March 11th, 2018