Boyfriend offers free 6-month Caribbean heaven trip to someone who can help his girlfriend









Are you interested in going to the picturesque Caribbean? A loving boyfriend is offering an all-inclusive trip to the region but the only condition is the person has to help his loving girlfriend!Jeremie Tronet's girlfriend need rehabilitation after she suffered a serious accident.Jeremie Tronet is a professional kite surfer living in the Grenadines and posted a desperate plea on his Facebook page after his girlfriend Zoe Schaffer-Jennett suffered a serious accident. She felt three metres down a ditch and fractured her femur.She had surgery and three screws were inserted into her bone. She can't walk yet.Image courtesy: Facebook/Jeremie TronetZoe has to go through months of rehabilitation before she's back to normal. But without health insurance, they can't send Zoe to a specialised physiotherapy centre.And boyfriend also don't want her to leave home for five to six months.So Jeremie wants to hire a personal physiotherapist to treat his girlfriend in the comfort of her home.This is the reason why he is offering this trip.And yes Jeremie is even offering free kite surfing lessons.