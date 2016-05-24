Boyfriend offers free 6-month Caribbean heaven trip to someone who can help his girlfriend

Enjoying the week-end looking for the perfect photo shoot spot with @vincyzoe and @northkiteboarding #jtprocenter #tobagocays #thegrenadines #kitesurf #kite #kitetrip #hero4 #gopro #kiteschool #goprohero #kiteboarder #kitebeach #kitesurfing #caribbean #unionisland #island #islandlife #kiteboarders #islands #grenadines #kitesurfing #kiteboarding #truekiteboarding #northkiteboarding #kitesurfer #islanders #islandliving #islandtime #lagoon #caribbeanlife #caribbeansea
Jeremie Tronet's girlfriend need rehabilitation after she suffered a serious accident.
Jeremie Tronet is a professional kite surfer living in the Grenadines and posted a desperate plea on his Facebook page after his girlfriend Zoe Schaffer-Jennett suffered a serious accident. She felt three metres down a ditch and fractured her femur.
She had surgery and three screws were inserted into her bone. She can't walk yet.
Image courtesy: Facebook/Jeremie Tronet
Zoe has to go through months of rehabilitation before she's back to normal. But without health insurance, they can't send Zoe to a specialised physiotherapy centre.
And boyfriend also don't want her to leave home for five to six months.
So Jeremie wants to hire a personal physiotherapist to treat his girlfriend in the comfort of her home.
This is the reason why he is offering this trip.
And yes Jeremie is even offering free kite surfing lessons.
