Bone chilling video: Car crashed between two trucks, 5 dead

The incident was caught on camera, where the car was seen overtaking a truck from the left side at a crossing.
But the car driver failed to do so and hits the truck. Meanwhile, another truck coming from the opposite side also collided with the car and truck, resulting in the death of all its occupants.
Those in the truck have been injured and admitted to a nearby hospital.
Watch video:
First Published: 26 May 2016 08:28 AM