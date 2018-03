A video showing a youth being thrashed mercilessly by the Uttar Pradesh Police in July 2015 has gone viral on social networking websites on Friday.The youth, who was arrested by the police on charges of molestation, belongs to Chandpur area in Bijnor.The youth was working in Saudi Arabia and was home for some work.After the footage went viral, the police authorities have promised to look into the matter.Video courtesy-ANI/YouTube