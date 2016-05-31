'Balika Vadhu' makes its way to Limca Book of Records

In a statement, Manisha Sharma, programming head of channel Colors, said that the show's meaningful content, endearing story-line and inspirational characters have created a strong impact on the mind of the viewers."As the show enters the Limca Book of Records and achieves this brand new milestone, we would like to graciously thank our viewers for their everlasting support in making 'Balika Vadhu' an industry-wide benchmark," the statement said.The show, which had two seasons titled 'Balika Vadhu Kachchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte' and 'Balika Vadhu Lamhe Pyaar Ke' is one of the most popular daily soaps running on television and has many accolades to its credit.