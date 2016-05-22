After marriage, women watch more porn: Report

: Turns out, women watch more porn after getting married, while the opposite is the case for men.A team of researchers interviewed a hundred married men and women to establish how behaviour and attitudes towards sexuality change before and after marriage.Of female participants, 9 per cent reported viewing pornography before marriage while 28 per cent said they viewed it after marriage. The reverse trend was noted in married men; with 23 per cent saying they viewed it before marriage while 14 per cent viewed it after marriage.The study also measured married couples' preference for sexual acts, divided by gender and found that 13 per cent of men and 12 per cent of women specified penetrative vaginal sex as preferred. 2 per cent of married men specified anal sex, compared to 0.4 per cent of married women and 5.9 per cent of men cited their favourite sexual act as engaging with sexual fantasies, rising to 6.9 per cent of women.The team concluded that the consumption of pornography increases after marriages in females and decreases in males with highly significant difference.They suggest that higher level of sexual desire has already been correlated with greater pornography use. Men after marriage are more involved in establishing their socioeconomic status in the society. Hence, their priorities may change from sexual fantasies to actual sexual practices with their female partners.The study is published by Sexologies Journal.