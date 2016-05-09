16-year-old cancer patient scores 95.8 % in ICSE examinations

: Refusing to be cowed down by cancer, Raghav Chandak had the burning desire to excel in his ICSE examination and so he took text books and notes to his hospital bed to score 95.8 per cent.Chandok, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in April, last year, was able to attend classes in the Heritage School for only about two months."My cousin who also studies in the same class supplied all notes to me," the 16-year-old boy told PTI."He was in hospital for one-and-a-half months at a stretch. And then he had to go for about seven days each month to the hospital for chemotherapy which weakened his immune system but not the spirit to fight," his proud father Manoj Chandak said.The school gave him all the support he needed and was even asked to call up teachers directly for any help. Class notes were also arranged for him even when he was having chemotherapy sessions at the Tata Medical Centre.The family was stunned when Raghav was diagnosed with cancer. "We thought he will not be able to appear for the exams. We went to the school and told them about it. They said, you take care of the medical condition and we will take care of his studies," the father said.A special bench was laid out in the classroom for him whenever he went to attend any lecture as there was a fear of infection spreading on to other students."I would not have been able to do this without everyone's support - my parents, teachers, friends, cousin and our family doctor," the teenager said.A football fan, he dreams of getting into the IITs after finishing school.