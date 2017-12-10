Accused in Zaira Wasim molestation case arrested by Mumbai police

Zaira said she was on an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger sitting behind her put up his feet on her armrest."So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my two-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it..."The lights were dimmed, so it was even worse. It continued for another five to ten minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck," she said in the video post.In the video, which she recorded immediately after deboarding the flight, Zaira broke down several times.The airline said it has already submitted initial report to the regulator DGCA about the incident which created an uproar and invited all-round condemnation.Vistara, which is run under a JV between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, regretted the "unfortunate experience" and apologised to Wasim.It also said senior members of the management team have been flown to Mumbai to meet the "Dangal" actor."We are deeply concerned and regret the unfortunate experience Zaira Wasim had onboard our flight last night. We continue to give this case our highest attention and are extending our full support to all relevant authorities for the investigations underway," the airline said in a latest statement issued late evening.In addition, Vistara has submitted an initial report to the DGCA and also given all necessary details to the police, the airline said.Terming the incident as "shameful", Maharashtra State Commission for Women's (MSCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said they will seek a detailed inquiry into it from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).Rahatkar said there should also be an enquiry into why the cabin crew did not help the actor.A woman police official was sent to the hotel in Mumbai where the actor is put up to record her statement, a senior police official said.Based on her statement, a case was registered at the Sahar police station against the unknown person under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, since the actor is a minor, Sahar's senior police inspector Lata Shirsat said.Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said she was "appalled" by the incident and demanded swift action against the culprit."Any harassment/crime against women should be dealt with swiftly and effectively. As a mother of two daughters, I am appalled at what happened with @zairawasimz. Hope the relevant authorities take strict action," she tweeted.Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also demanded action against the passenger."The passenger should be identified to the police by @airvistara and a case filed for legal action. None of this "he fell at my feet so I forgive him" rubbish!" Abdullah posted.Disclaimer: According to the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) act the identity of the victim must not be disclosed. However, as Zaira Wasim (the victim) has herself shared the video on the social media platforms, her identity is already public.