Zaira Wasim alleged molestation case: We are carrying out investigation, have zero tolerance for such behaviour, says Vistara

We @airvistara have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour.
Official Statement: Update #2 pic.twitter.com/9VQOjzGTOK
Actress Zaira Wasim who has worked in moves like Dangal and Secret Superstar, has alleged that a middle aged man sitting in the row behind her on Delhi-Mumbai flight attempted to molest her.
Zaira Wasim, reportedly, also posted a video on social media.
She alleged that she complained but no crew member of Air Vistara came to help.
