 Zaira Wasim alleged molestation case: We are carrying out investigation, have zero tolerance for such behaviour, says Vistara
"Will support Zaira Wasim in every way required," Vistara said.

Updated: 10 Dec 2017 11:19 AM
Zaira Wasim alleged molestation case: We are carrying out investigation, have zero tolerance for such behaviour, says Vistara
New Delhi: Making its stand clear on Zaira Wasim's alleged molestation charge, Air Vistara said that they are carrying out "detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required"

"We have seen the reports regarding experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour," Vistara tweeted.










Actress Zaira Wasim who has worked in moves like Dangal and Secret Superstar, has alleged that a middle aged man sitting in the row behind her on Delhi-Mumbai flight attempted to molest her.

Zaira Wasim, reportedly, also posted a video on social media.






She alleged that she complained but no crew member of Air Vistara came to help.







