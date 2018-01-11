YouTube cuts business with Logan Paul who uploaded video of dead body from ‘suicide forest’

: Video streaming site YouTube has cut business ties with Logan Paul. The hugely popular vlogger who had posted a video showing the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan a few days back.IMAGE GRAB: YouTubeYouTube star Logan Paul had uploaded a 15-minute video footage featuring the dead body of a man who committed suicide in the notorious forest in Japan. The YouTube channel is followed by 15 million subscribers.The video showed Paul and his friends walking through the Aokigahara forest when they stumbled upon the body of an apparent suicide victim.Paul's channels were removed from YouTube's Google Preferred programme, where brands sell ads on the top five per cent of the platform's content creators, the BBC reported.YouTube also said it had put on hold original projects with the US vlogger.He had uploaded a video apology, and said: "I should have never posted the video. I should have put the cameras down and stopped recording what we were going through.""I'm ashamed of myself," "I'm disappointed in myself," he added.Japan has one of the highest rates of suicide in the developed world.