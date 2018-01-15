Tamil Nadu: 19-year-old spectator gored to death at Jallikattu venue in Madurai

A 19-year-old youth who had come to see 'Jallikattu', the traditional bull taming sport, was gored to death in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, said police.Kalimuthu, hailing from Dindigul district, suffered serious injuries when a bull attacked him while he was near the bull collection point by the animal owners, while around 25 others were injured in the event at Palamedu in Madurai, around 500 km from here.Jallikattu is part of Pongal festivities in Tamil Nadu.Around 455 bulls participated in the event at Palamedu that began in the morning. The rules of the sport say that a bull tamer will be awarded a prize if he hangs on to the hump of the animal for a certain period of time.On Tuesday, Jallikattu would be held at Madurai's Alanganallur where Chief Minister K. Palaniswami is expected to witness the event and also distribute prizes for the winners.