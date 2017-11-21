Youth Cong mocks PM Modi with 'chaiwala' meme, apologizes after getting slammed



This blatantly classist and anti-poor Tweet by the Youth Congress shows their mindset towards India’s poor. Does Crown Prince @OfficeOfRG support this? https://t.co/gOqRqWIfL4

— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) November 21, 2017



What is about elements of the Congress party that commit political suicide with such amazing regularity? This tweet is in such poor taste. https://t.co/swRy5l57WU



— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 21, 2017





Although the handle @Yuvadesh is being run by youth volunteers and not by @iyc ,we do not approve of such humour and apologise.

Despite political differences with the BJP & having suffered everyday abuse from their leaders, we respect the Prime Minister & all political opponents.

— Amarinder Singh Raja (@RajaBrar_INC) November 21, 2017

run-upThe online magazine tweeted a picture of Prime Minister Modi in conversation with United States President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.PM Modi can be seen asking them if they were aware of the various 'memes' that have been circulated on the social media by the Opposition against him.The meme mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi as put out by Yuva Desh.Hours after the tweet was put out, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took notice and asked if Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi would approve of such a jibe at the country's head."This blatantly classist and anti-poor Tweet by the Youth Congress shows their mindset towards India's poor. Does Crown Prince @OfficeOfRG support this?" tweeted Rupani.Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also reacted to the tweet."What is about elements of the Congress party that commit political suicide with such amazing regularity? This tweet is in such poor taste," he posted.Yuva Desh's original tweet, however, now stands deleted.The Youth Congress, in its clarification, tendered an apology and said the Twitter handle @Yuvadesh is managed by youth volunteers and not by the Youth Congress."Although the handle @Yuvadesh is being run by youth volunteers and not by @iyc , we do not approve of such humour and apologise. Despite political differences with the BJP & having suffered everyday abuse from their leaders, we respect the Prime Minister & all political opponents," it said in a tweet.This is not the first time the Congress has taken reference to the prime minister's beginning as a tea vendor.Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had, in January 2014, before the Modi-wave took the nation by surprise, said "Modi would never become prime minister, but he was welcome to serve tea to Congressmen."Latching on to the barb, PM Modi attacked the Congress for not being able to "tolerate a person from backward caste who had humble beginnings".Rahul Gandhi had then disapproved of the jibe at PM Modi being a subaltern.The BJP had then turned Aiyar's attack into a campaign asset - "chai pe charcha" - rankling the Congress.(With inputs from ANI)