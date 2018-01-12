Yogi's 'Gerua' obsession continues, here is a list of all that turned saffron under his rule

'Gerua' the saffron color is usually in connection with Hinduism and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
After dipping the state secretariat, Haj office and a police station in Lucknow in saffron, the attention has now been focused on toilets. Under the Yogi rule, even the toilets in Uttar Pradesh are getting a saffron coat.
100 toilets in Etawah's Kripalpur painted saffron on instructions of Gram Pradhan Vedpal Singh Nayak pic.twitter.com/C41MvnpnbL
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2018
In a recent development, a block of 100 toilets in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah has been given a saffron look. It is to be noted that Etawah is the home district of state's former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. The village Panchayat has denied any political pressure behind the move.
People of the village suggested me this colour. When their (BJP) government has been formed not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in the nation, what is the problem if toilets are also painted in their colour: Vedpal Singh Nayak, Gram Pradhan pic.twitter.com/AwxMU9C3nI
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2018
Let's take a look at that which turned saffron under Yogi's rule in Uttar Pradesh:
Haj house
Recently, Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government, painted the green-and-white exterior wall of the Haj House in Lucknow to saffron, a move which was opposed by opposition parties and some Muslims in the state. However, the saffron boundary wall was later repainted in cream colour.
Offices of top bureaucrats
In October, last year, Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan which houses the chief minister's office, the office of chief secretary and offices of other senior bureaucrats had also been painted in various shades of saffron.
Saffron buses
During the same time, the state government had also rolled out 50 saffron Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses.
Photo: PTI
Saffron school bags and booklets
CM Yogi had also distributed saffron school bags and booklets to primary school kids. The list of official saffron things in the state now includes certificates for sportspersons, booklets with details of awardees, certificates for beneficiaries of crop loan schemes, identity cards at the Secretaria etc.
(Photo: PTI )
Saffron T-shirts
During this winter session, the saffron T-shirt as the new uniform of the waiters in the state's Vidhan Sabha canteen was also noticed.
First Published: 12 Jan 2018 01:39 PM