 Yogi slammed for calling 'secularism' as 'biggest lie'
By: || Updated: 15 Nov 2017 08:31 AM
Uttar Pradesh CM slammed for hsis remark on secularism/ File image

New Delhi: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remark that "secularism is the biggest lie since Independence" and comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government with Ram Rajya.

The party retorted, saying what the Chief Minister said was perhaps the biggest lie.

Adityanath, on Monday at an event in Raipur, said: "I believe that secularism is the biggest lie since Independence. Those who have given birth to this word and used this word repeatedly should apologise to the people of India. There is no word like secularism."

He also said a political system "cannot be secular", adding that it can be "sect-neutral".

Taking a dig at Adityanath, Sibal said in Twitter: "Yogi Adityanath says secularism is a lie and compares Modi's government to Ram Rajya. This truth is perhaps the biggest lie."

