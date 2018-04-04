Yogi allegedly 'insults' man seeking help in land grabbing case against MLA Aman Mani Tripathi

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, an unprecedented allegation has been levied against Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath by a Gorakhpur citizen, who reached CM’s ‘Janta Darbar’ and allegedly was turned down and ‘ill-treated’.As per Ayush Singhal’s claims, he reached Yogi’s Janta Darbar with property papers for he was being ‘tortured’ by independent MLA Aman Mani Tripathi’s goons who shooed him away with guns and threats, every time he visited his own 22.5 beegha land.Ayush claims that Tripathi’s goons thrashed him and told him that they breed fish on his land with MLA Tripathi’s permission.Teary eyed Ayush further said that when he went to Yogi, he dodged the property paper in the air and then threw it away. He also claimed that CM called him “loitrer” and then threw away his papers and declared that “no investigation would be done for him”.These serious claims by Ayush have raised several questions. But, these claims are being falsified by Gorakhpur DM, who said that the dispute is over a common land and not Ayush’s land. He also claimed that Ayush did not reach CM with any papers but came empty-handed.