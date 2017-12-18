Rahul Gandhi becoming Congress President is an auspicious sign for BJP: UP CM Yogi

NEW DELHI: Byoued by BJP's performance in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday mocked Congress President Rahul Gandhi saying his elevation as party chief has made BJP's task easier."Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi seriously as he has no road map to offer. I feel his elevation as Congress chief will benefit the BJP further," Adityanath said.The saffron-clad leader said the party's performance was a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies.He sais, he believes, in days to come there wouldn't be a political challenge left in front of the BJP.Earlier, speaking to reporters, the chief minister said Rahul Gandhi taking charge as Congress President was an auspicious sign for the BJP.Yogi was among the star campaigners for the elections in Gujarat and he often attacked Rahul Gandhi in his speeches calling the latter's visits to temples as a mere "pretence".Criticising Rahul, Yogi had said the Congress scion does not even know how to sit properly in a temple.The fireband leader had also accused the Congress of trying to divide the people of Gujarat on communal lines during election campaigning.