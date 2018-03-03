Yogi Adityanath Impact? Twitter Is Hailing UP CM For BJP's Historic Win In Tripura







Also Results of #Tripura, #Meghalaya & #Nagaland Elections stamps Yogi Adityanath Impact and arrival on National Scene. Second Biggest Campaigner in India after @narendramodi .

Big contributor to the results in Tripura is Yogi Adityanath

BJP stormed out CPM in Tripura. 100% credit goes to Yogi Adityanath who conducted more than 7 rallies.



Tripura:

Oversight by : Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Strategy & Execution by : Sunil Deodhar.

Ably guided by : Yogi Adityanath.



But Sanghi Monkies will credit sex pervert Ram Madhav dog.



1.5% to 40% in 3 yrs killing Cong,TMC,24/7 working round d clock. This is how BJP winning tripura.



Atonu Choudhurri had pointed out in @CatchNews how BJP unleashed Yogi Adityanath in #TripuraElection2018. Looks like the Nath sect voters responded to the campaign

BJP is all set for a historic win in #Tripura, I would like to congratulate PM Modi, Amit Shah ji and our party workers. Even our performance in #Nagaland and #Meghalaya is historic. Important day in Indian politics: UP CM Yogi Adityanath



: Counting is underway for Tripura Assembly Election 2018 and it's almost certain that BJP will dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura.And a huge credit for the win seems to be going to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had emerged to be a major crowd-puller in Tripura. The saffron-clad leader was asked to go to Tripura to woo the voters of the Nath community which constitutes around 35 percent of the total population of the state. Naths are classified as an OBC group in the Centre’s list, and they are quite an influential community in Tripura.Incidentally, Yogi Adityanath is the head of the Gorakhnath Mutt which happens to the fountainhead of the Nath sect.Yogi Adityanath meanwhile lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bharatiya Janta Party’s extraordinary performance in assembly elections