 Yogi Adityanath Impact? Twitter Is Hailing UP CM For BJP's Historic Win In Tripura
  • Yogi Adityanath Impact? Twitter Is Hailing UP CM For BJP's Historic Win In Tripura

Yogi Adityanath Impact? Twitter Is Hailing UP CM For BJP's Historic Win In Tripura

And a huge credit for the win seems to be going to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had emerged to be a major crowd-puller in Tripura.

Updated: 03 Mar 2018 12:28 PM
Yogi Adityanath Impact? Twitter Is Hailing UP CM For BJP's Historic Win In Tripura
Agartala: Counting is underway for Tripura Assembly Election 2018 and it's almost certain that BJP will dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura.

And a huge credit for the win seems to be going to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had emerged to be a major crowd-puller in Tripura. The saffron-clad leader was asked to go to Tripura to woo the voters of the Nath community which constitutes around 35 percent of the total population of the state.  Naths are classified as an OBC group in the Centre’s list, and they are quite an influential community in Tripura.

Incidentally, Yogi Adityanath is the head of the Gorakhnath Mutt which happens to the fountainhead of the Nath sect.

He had addressed a rally in the state on 11 February and another on 16 February and conducted several public meetings. Looks like it certainly had an impact. CM Yogi is touted as a crowd puller only second to PM Modi and BJP fans consider him a natural successor of PM Modi.



 















Yogi Adityanath meanwhile lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bharatiya Janta Party’s extraordinary performance in assembly elections





First Published:
Next Story BJP hints post-poll alliance in Meghalaya

