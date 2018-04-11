Yogi Adityanath govt decides to withdraw rape case against Swami Chinmayanand

On behalf of the state government, a letter in this regard was sent to the district administration and subsequently, the Shahjahanpur administration had on March 9 written to the prosecution officer of the case for its withdrawal, said sources.



Shahjahanpur Additional district magistrate (administration) Sarvesh Dixit said-"We have received orders (to withdraw the case filed against Chinmayanand). The process for the same has been initiated."

What rape victim has to say?

"BJP is taking back my case, it's saddening," said the victim.



She has sent letters to the President, the Chief Justice of India, the UP governor, the chief minister and the district judge raising objections over the move, urging them for immediate issuance of a warrant against the accused. The victim, in her letter, also said that Adityanath on a visit to Shahjahanpur, had a lunch at the house of the accused on February 25, 2018, reported PTI.





What's the case all about?

On November 30, 2011, the FIR against the former minister Chinmayanand was lodged on the complaint of a girl who had spent several years at his ashram.



She had alleged that she was kept at an ashram in Haridwar, raped by the former minister.



Chinmayananda moved the high court and got stay. The case has been pending since then.

About Swami Chinmayanand

Swami Chinmayanand was minister of state for internal affairs in Third Vajpayee Ministry. In 1999, he was elected to 13th Lok Sabha from Jaunpur, UP as BJP candidate.



For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

On the one hand, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's case of allegedly raping a girl is gaining momentum, on the other hand, state government has decided to withdraw another rape case against ex-Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand.