 Biggest accidents and tragedies that shook 2017
Search

Biggest accidents and tragedies that shook 2017

Around 1,317 children died in state-run BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur in August and September 2017

By: || Updated: 22 Dec 2017 01:24 PM
Biggest accidents and tragedies that shook 2017

Image courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: As 2017 comes to close, we have listed out major accidents and tragedies which shook the year and claimed multiple lives. These incidents later become a topic of debate and blame game among our politicians.

Gorakhpur Hospital Deaths: Around 1,317 children died in state-run BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur in August and September 2017. The most shocking part of the entire matter was the deaths took place within a time frame of 2 months.  The matter attracted a lot of attention from both centre and opposition as both indulged in aggressive blame-game. A shocking statement from state health minister spurred a further row who said, “It is common for kids to die in September”.

Gorakhpur-tragedy_Social_PTI1-compressed

NDPL Boiler Blast: A boiler blasted at NTPC’s Unchahar plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on November 2 which claimed 32 lives. The incident led to letting out of hot fuel gases and steam. The accident was said to have taken place because of blockages in the flue gas pipe in a unit led. Also, hot fuel gases and steam let out by the blast severely injured several workers. Several enquiries were initiated and reports were sought after the matter was escalated by the media, but later faded.

02NTPC

Elphinstone stampede: A tragic incident rocked the busy Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai’s Parel after a stampede took place due to a false alarm. The incident claimed over 23 lives and injured many. A normal Friday morning where people were set to leave for their respective offices turned out to be a day to remember for Mumbaikars. Maharashtra Government announced an open compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased.

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa-compressed

Hirakhand train accident: Thirty-Nine people were killed and 36 others were injured when nine coaches of the express train derailed in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on January 22. The incident took place around 11:30 pm when the train was going from Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) to Odisha capital Bhubaneswar. The emergency workers worked through the night in a bid to locate survivors.

jagdalpur2-759-compressed

Utkal train accident:

At least 23 people were killed and over 40 others injured when 14 coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Express train derailed in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on August 18.  Many injured were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

qhh-compressed

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story PM Modi meets students from J-K

trending now

INDIA
ED files chargesheet against Misa Bharti in money laundering ...
VIDEO
Inside story of fake Baba Virendra Dev Dixit of ...
INDIA
Baba Virendra Dev Dixit rape case: Cops raid his ...