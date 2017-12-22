Biggest accidents and tragedies that shook 2017

: Around 1,317 children died in state-run BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur in August and September 2017. The most shocking part of the entire matter was the deaths took place within a time frame of 2 months. The matter attracted a lot of attention from both centre and opposition as both indulged in aggressive blame-game. A shocking statement from state health minister spurred a further row who said, “It is common for kids to die in September”.A boiler blasted at NTPC’s Unchahar plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on November 2 which claimed 32 lives. The incident led to letting out of hot fuel gases and steam. The accident was said to have taken place because of blockages in the flue gas pipe in a unit led. Also, hot fuel gases and steam let out by the blast severely injured several workers. Several enquiries were initiated and reports were sought after the matter was escalated by the media, but later faded.A tragic incident rocked the busy Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai’s Parel after a stampede took place due to a false alarm. The incident claimed over 23 lives and injured many. A normal Friday morning where people were set to leave for their respective offices turned out to be a day to remember for Mumbaikars. Maharashtra Government announced an open compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased.Thirty-Nine people were killed and 36 others were injured when nine coaches of the express train derailed in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on January 22. The incident took place around 11:30 pm when the train was going from Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) to Odisha capital Bhubaneswar. The emergency workers worked through the night in a bid to locate survivors.At least 23 people were killed and over 40 others injured when 14 coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Express train derailed in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on August 18. Many injured were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.