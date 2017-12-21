Year ender: With BJP gaining in many states at the cost of Congress, here are 7 big political developments of 2017

Here are 7 big political developments of 2017:

The year 2017 witnessed some big political developments right from the beginning with Uttar Pradesh Assembly election taking place in February.The last month (December) of the year 2017 also ended with a lot of political activities as it witnessed Gujarat Assembly election taking place.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)From 11 February to 8 March 2017, the election to the 17th Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held. It took place in 7 phases and saw voter turnout of 61.04% compared to 59.40% in 2012.Despite not projecting a chief ministerial candidate before the election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won this election by an overwhelming three-quarter majority of 325 seats. After the result, on March 18, 2017, Yogi Adityanath became CM of the state. In the previous election in 2012, the Samajwadi Party had won a majority. Party had formed government under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav.Image: Amarinder Singh/ PTI-FileTo elect the 117 members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, a state Assembly election was held in the in Punjab on 4 February 2017 and the counting for the same was done on 11 March 2017. The voter turnout was 76.83%.The ruling pre-election coalition was the alliance[5][6] comprising the political parties Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party. Chief Minister was Parkash Singh Badal.On 11 March 2017, the election results were declared with the Congress winning a complete majority.Trivendra Singh Rawat - File Photo, PTIOn 15 February 2017, the Uttarakhand Assembly election was held in a single phase. It was for the 69 seats. In 2012, none of the parties won a majority but Congress formed the government.The voter turnout was 65.64%. However, it is less than the last election's voter turnout of 67.62%.BJP won. Trivendra Singh Rawat is the CM(AP/File Photo)On February 4, 2017, Goa Legislative Assembly election was held to elect the 40 members and VVPAT-fitted EVMs was used in the state. Manohar Parrikar is the Chief Minister(Photo: PTI/File)On 4 March and 8 March 2017, a Legislative Assembly election was held in Manipur to elect the 60 members and Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines were used along with EVM in four assembly constituencies in Manipur.BJP managed to come to power by defeating Congress.Nongthombam Biren Singh of BJP is the CM.On 9 November 2017, the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election was held to elect all 68 members. On 18th December 2017 BJP emerged victorious defeating incumbent Congress.Interestingly, the CM nominee of BJP Prem Kumar Dhumal lost from Sujanpur.It is yet to be decided that who will be the CM.On 9 December 2017 and 14 December 2017, the 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, 2017 was held and the counting for the same took place on 18 December.All 182 members of the Assembly were elected. The election was won by the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party with a reduced majority, following losses to the opposition Congress.