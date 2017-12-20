Year Ender 2017: 5 politicians who fully blossomed in 2017

Here are five faces which raised in political circles in 2017:

The Year 2017 is about to end but it will not be wrong to say that it was full of political activities and witnessed the rise (or elevation) of many faces with the three coming from Gujarat only. One is from Uttar Pradesh and last but not the least one from a national party.Quota spearhead Hardik Patel fully blossomed by the end of 2017. A political activist who participated and led the Patidar reservation agitation for the inclusion of the Patidar caste in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in order to qualify for reserved quotas in education and government jobs, he played a somewhat important role in Gujarat Elections 2017 and helped Congress party in garnering seats in Saurashtra region of the state.Image: PTI Jignesh Mevani is a social activist and lawyer, who has led a campaign by Dalits.Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani won from Vadgam seat in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, defeating BJP's nominee Vijay Chakravarti by 19,696 votes.Mevani, who contested as an independent candidate with support of the Congress, polled 95,497 votes on the seat reserved for a Schedule Caste nominee. Chakravarti got 75,801 votes.After emerging as the winner, Mevani thanked all non-governmental organisations and political parties which had helped him in campaigning.The face of the Dalit agitation in Gujarat, in a message posted earlier on social media, had claimed that he decided to jump into the poll battle after being "persuaded" by youths and numerous agitators.Mevani, who has been critical of the ruling BJP in the state, shot to fame after seven Dalit youths were flogged allegedly by self-styled cow vigilantes at Una last year.Photo: FacebookBackward class leader Alpesh Thakor , who had joined the Congress just ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, scored his maiden election victory from Radhanpur seat, defeating his closest BJP rival by 15,000 votes.Alpesh Thakor, who had led an agitation against the BJP government over the issues concerning the OBCs under the banner of the Gujarat Kshatriya-Thakor Sena, defeated Lavingji Thakor.Alpesh Thakor, who cornered crucial Thakor votes for the Congress, bagged 85,777 votes, while Lavingji Thakor's tally stood at 70,920 votes.Now, let's talk about elevationPhoto: FIle (PTI/File)Yogi Adityanath the current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was elevated to the top post in March 2017.Having an image of Hindutva firebrand, he was appointed as the Chief Minister on 26 March 2017 after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the 2017 State Assembly elections. He was a prominent campaigner.Yogi has been the Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency, Uttar Pradesh for five consecutive terms since 1998 and is also the Mahant or head priest of the Gorakhnath Math, a Hindu temple in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh.Image: Rahul Gandhi-PTI FileFacing the uphill task of reviving a moribund party, Rahul Gandhi on December 16 took over as the Congress president.The 47-year-old Gandhi family scion said he took over the party reins knowing that he would always be walking in the "shadow of giants".He is also chairperson of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India.(With PTI inputs)