Yashwant Sinha on sit-in in MP, gets AAP support

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday extended its support to 81-year-old former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who is on a sit-in here to fight for the rights of displaced farmers in Madhya Pradesh.Alok Agarwal, AAP convenor of Madhya Pradesh, reached out to Sinha in Narsinghpur on the third day of his sit-in.Agarwal declared full support of his party to the senior BJP leader, who is spending the winter nights under the open sky.Cases have been filed against the farmers, who were displaced due to an NTPC project, as they resorted to demonstration after promises made to them were not fulfilled.