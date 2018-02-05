Martyred Capt. Kundu’s words on Facebook: 'Life should be big, not long'

: Army Captain Kapil Kundu who lost his life in the "unprovoked and indiscriminate" firing by Pakistan had quoted Rajesh Khanna's famous dialogue on his Facebook profile.His profile says 'Life should be big instead of being long....'As per reports, On Facebook, Captain Kundu had also posted this quote as his favourite: "Run. If you cannot, then walk. If you cannot, then crawl. But do not stop until you achieve your goal."Kundu, a resident of village Ransika in Haryana’s Gurgaon district, some 33 km from Gurugram, in Haryana. His mother said on Monday that she was anguished over the killings but if she had another son, she would have asked him to join the Army.Sunita Kundu, 52, said her son always lived for the nation and was very happy after joining the Army.Kundu was just six days short of his 23rd birthday on February 10.He was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday evening along with three other soldiers. The Pakistan Army fired five or six anti-tank guided missiles, at least one of which hit the bunker in which the soldiers were positioned.ALSO READ:Kundu joined the army after making it through the National Defence Academy (NDA).According to his cousin Tarif Kundu, Captain Kundu loved writing poetry and was hailed as a hero by youngsters from nearby villages.Kundu is survived by his mother and sisters Sonia and Kaja(with input from agencies)