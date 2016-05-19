'Would have been happier had BJP won in all five states': Shiv Sena

: Expressing delight over its ally the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) emerging victorious in the Assam Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said they would have been happier had the saffron party won in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry as well."This is good thing (BJP leading in Assam). We congratulate all the parties who have won. There is nothing surprising in BJP winning in Assam. If the BJP had won even in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, then we would have been happier. Thing to be noted here is that regional parties are winning and not the national parties,"Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.Echoing similar sentiments, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh said, "Trends show that Assam will make history, BJP is heading towards a big win."Meanwhile, BJP's chief ministerial Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam's incumbent Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi are leading from their respective constituencies in the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in the state."Sincerely grateful to people of Assam for giving us opportunity to work for development of the state," Sonowal said.BJP workers were seen celebrating outside party office in Guwahati soon after the saffron party crossed half-way mark in the 126 seats assembly.Counting of votes for 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam today began in 51 counting centres across the state amidst tight security. Counting began at 8 am to decide the fate of 1064 candidates in 51 counting centres comprising 143 counting halls and 1,771 counting tables.