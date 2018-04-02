Won't conduct Muslim marriages where music part of weddings: Deoband qazi

Talking to ANI, 'City Qazi' Mufti Azhar Hussain said, "We will not conduct 'Nikah' in weddings where music and dance is happening and DJ is there. This is against Islam; (we) will boycott such weddings. If the music and dance happened before the nikah ceremony and qazi did not know then it is different."
Earlier as well, Muslim clerics had raised objections on the usage of music in the wedding terming it as financial burden and wastage.
Clerics of Kota in Rajasthan had already imposed a ban on DJs, loud music and wedding bands at Muslim weddings.
First Published: 02 Apr 2018 05:05 PM