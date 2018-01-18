 Wonder boy: Chirag, a class 8 student from Saharanpur can recite multiplication tables till 20 crore!
"I want to become a scientist and make my country proud," says Chirag.

Updated: 18 Jan 2018 10:02 AM
Image: ANI

New Delhi: In an era when it is difficult for students to recite multiplication tables of 18 or 19, a class 8 student from Saharanpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh knows till 20 crore and has an ambition of becoming a scientist.

Chirag, a class 8 student from Saharanpur who knows multiplication tables till 20 crore, said, "I want to become a scientist and make my country proud."

Chirag also wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to come to his village.

Image: ANI Image: ANI

"I also want to call Modi ji and Yogi ji to my village," said class 8 student, reported news agency ANI.

Parents of the child are also ready to walk an extra mile so that the child's dream of becoming a scientist can turn into reality.

"We are from a poor family but we are ready to do everything to make him a scientist and we wish he makes the country proud," said Narendra Singh, Chirag's father.




