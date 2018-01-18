Wonder boy: Chirag, a class 8 student from Saharanpur can recite multiplication tables till 20 crore!

Chirag, a class 8 student from Saharanpur who knows multiplication tables till 20 crore, said, "I want to become a scientist and make my country proud."
Chirag also wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to come to his village.
Parents of the child are also ready to walk an extra mile so that the child's dream of becoming a scientist can turn into reality.
"We are from a poor family but we are ready to do everything to make him a scientist and we wish he makes the country proud," said Narendra Singh, Chirag's father.
First Published: 18 Jan 2018 10:01 AM