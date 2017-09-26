Women perform Garba in Mumbai local train

It is still not clear when and where the video was shot and whether these women were rehearsing or it was an impromptu performance.
#Meanwhile... #Navratri #Mumbai #style pic.twitter.com/M0i6mRSAL6
— Snehal ⛳ (@musingsman) September 23, 2017
This forty four second video from twitter, with captions like #Meanwhile #Navratri #Mumbai #style, went viral where some fellow passengers look astonished others couldn't take their eyes away from what was happening in the Mumbai local train compartment.
The video surely tells that you don't need to wait for the sun to go down or a special ground for Garba.
First Published: 26 Sep 2017 06:21 PM