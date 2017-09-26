Women perform Garba in Mumbai local train

: Indians across the country have started celebrating Navratri and the excitement is at its ultimate peak. Spirits are so high that in a video posted on twitter, women in the ever-so-congested local train were seen forming a circle and doing garba to the tunes of the regional song.It is still not clear when and where the video was shot and whether these women were rehearsing or it was an impromptu performance.This forty four second video from twitter, with captions like #Meanwhile #Navratri #Mumbai #style, went viral where some fellow passengers look astonished others couldn't take their eyes away from what was happening in the Mumbai local train compartment.The video surely tells that you don't need to wait for the sun to go down or a special ground for Garba.