Woman's skeleton found in septic tank at Manik Sarkar's house, so requested Deb to get tanks cleaned: BJP

"Woman's skeleton was found in septic tank at Manik Sarkar's house in 2005. These people lived there for 25 years and have been political murderers, so I've requested Mr. Biplab Deb to get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned before they occupy them," said Sunil Deodhar of BJP on Saturday, reported ANI.
Interestingly, on Thursday, former chief minister Manik Sarkar shifted to his new residence--the CPI(M) state committee office.
Manik Sarkar, son of Amulya Sarkar, who, reportedly, worked as a tailor, ruled the state for 20 years. And now he is in the process of checking out of his official residence on Marx-Engels Sarani. His new home is about 500 meters from his old home.
"He would be moving in to the party office in a few hours. Sarkar would be living in one room of the party office guest house with his wife Panchali Bhattacharya," CPI(M) state party secretary Bijan Dhar said, reported news agency PTI.
"He has already sent packets of books and clothes and some CDs to the party office. Sarkar might shift to a government quarter if he is allocated one by the new government," Das said, reported the news agency.
The couple has no kids.
It may be recalled that BJP had demolished the Left citadel in the recently concluded Assembly election in Tripura. Saffron party ended 25 years of uninterrupted rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the 20-year reign of Sarkar.
