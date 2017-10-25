Woman shot dead in front of husband, son in Delhi

A 30-year-old woman was shot dead here in the early hours of Wednesday in front of her husband and two-year-old son, police said.Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadeo Dumbere told IANS the woman, Priya Mehra, was travelling in a car along with her husband and son when she was shot at around 4.30 a.m. in Shalimar Bagh in north-west Delhi.Her husband told police he had borrowed money from someone and alleged the lender was behind the killing as he was unable to pay the amount back.He had borrowed Rs 5 lakh in a high interest rate and as the debt grew into Rs 40 lakh, he was finding it difficult to pay back."There were four assailants in a car, according to the deceased's husband, and she was shot at twice," the police officer said.Dumbere said no one has been arrested yet and the body has been sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital (BJRM) Hospital for autopsy.The family was on the way to their house in Rohini from Kashmere Gate, when the woman was murdered.