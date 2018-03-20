 Woman says JNU protesters blocked bleeding child's route; alleges Shehla Rashid of ignoring alerts
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Woman says JNU protesters blocked bleeding child's route; alleges Shehla Rashid of ignoring alerts

Woman says JNU protesters blocked bleeding child's route; alleges Shehla Rashid of ignoring alerts

The post went viral on social media where Nikita Sara wrote about the inconvenience caused by the protest staged by JNU students

By: || Updated: 20 Mar 2018 10:32 AM
Woman says JNU protesters blocked bleeding child's route; alleges Shehla Rashid of ignoring alerts

Image: right (nikita.sara.singh/ Facebook), left (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Monday took a protest march demanding Professor Atul Johri's arrest in an alleged sexual harassment case. A post regarding the same went viral on social media where Nikita Sara wrote about the inconvenience caused by the protest staged by JNU students.

Image: right (nikita.sara.singh/ Facebook), left (PTI)



In her Facebook post, she wrote a small child who was bleeding profusely was stopped from going to the hospital. She further added that while the mother of the child was screaming for help to get her car out of the jam, the JNU student protesters were dancing to the beat of the drums and singing 'aazadi'.



Sara claims that she tried to reason with the protesters but they said ‘that's not our problem’. In the Facebook post, she also says that a lady in ‘full makeup was giving interviews’, claiming it was JNU student activist Shehla Rashid.

Commenting on the allegations, in a series of Tweets, Shehla Rashid said that she had no knowledge of the incident and that none of the students had any knowledge of the incident.









Rashid also said that 'Public inconvenience' is a classic tactic to defame movements.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Chetan Cheetah rejoins duty after being shot 9 times by terrorists

trending now

INDIA
39 Indians abducted by ISIS in Iraq are dead, Sushma ...
VIDEO
Did Deepika Padukone get rid of her RK tattoo? ...
VIDEO
Huge Revelation: Pakistan based Alishba breaks her silence, refutes ...