 Woman molested at workplace in Connaught Place
By: || Updated: 02 Dec 2017 07:11 PM
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman was molested in the capital's central Connaught Place area while she took a break from work to speak on the phone, police said on Saturday.

"The incident took place on Thursday at 10 a.m. when the woman had gone to the terrace of the building... The accused groped her, unzipped his pants, and masturbated in front of her," police said in a statement.

Speaking to media, the victim said "I was on a break on the terrace, when a man started pacing in front of me, he then groped me, when I tried running away I noticed the terrace gate was bolted, he then grabbed my hand and started touching himself, I shouted after which he ran away".

The accused also snatched her mobile phone before fleeing the spot.

The victim works at Inligua language school.

While a case has been registered at the Connaught Place police station, the accused is yet to be arrested.

