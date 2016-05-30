Woman gangraped inside moving car in Kolkata

The culprits forced the woman, staying at Baguiati in northeast Kolkata, into the vehicle in the Sector V area of Salt Lake and sexually assaulted her.
The victim, who had come to the city some time back, wanted to go to a local restaurant, but reportedly got confused with the route and landed in the Sector V area.
She asked the youths about the correct direction when they arrived in the area in a car. They offered her a lift, and sped off the moment she boarded it. "She was raped in the running vehicle," said a police officer.
A case under Section 376 G (gangrape) has been filed at the Electronic Complex police station under the Bidhannagar Commissionerate.
No one has been arrested so far.
The woman has been admitted in a state-run hospital.
First Published: 30 May 2016 05:04 PM