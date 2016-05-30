Woman gangraped inside moving car in Kolkata

A woman was allegedly gang raped in a moving car by three youth early on Monday in the city's posh satellite town Salt Lake, police said.The culprits forced the woman, staying at Baguiati in northeast Kolkata, into the vehicle in the Sector V area of Salt Lake and sexually assaulted her.The victim, who had come to the city some time back, wanted to go to a local restaurant, but reportedly got confused with the route and landed in the Sector V area.She asked the youths about the correct direction when they arrived in the area in a car. They offered her a lift, and sped off the moment she boarded it. "She was raped in the running vehicle," said a police officer.A case under Section 376 G (gangrape) has been filed at the Electronic Complex police station under the Bidhannagar Commissionerate.No one has been arrested so far.The woman has been admitted in a state-run hospital.