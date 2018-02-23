Watch: Woman falls while boarding moving train at Mumbai station and then this happened



#WATCH Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, along with some other people, saved a woman passenger's life by rescuing her from falling, while she was boarding a train at #Mumbai Central Railway Station's platform number 4 (21.02.18) pic.twitter.com/Kc3lCJ22nI

— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

The incident happened on Wednesday and was caught on a CCTV camera.The footage shows several people including a man in police uniform running towards the moving train as it slows down on the platform. They grab hold of the woman, who accidentally slipped into the gap between the bogie and the platform, and rescue her from falling on the track.News agency ANI has shared the CCTV footage of the incident.