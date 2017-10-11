Woman ends life as NRI husband did not pick up calls on Karva Chauth

A 37-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself, as her NRI husband did not pick up her calls on Karva Chauth, the police said.According to her family members, her husband had moved to the US 15 days after their marriage around three years back, they said.The woman committed suicide on Monday as her husband had not picked up her call after her fasting on the occasion of Karva Chauth on Sunday, the police said.Police have registered a case in the matter and a probe is underway.Karva Chauth is a one-day festival celebrated by Hindu women in Northern India. In this festival, married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands.The festival is traditionally celebrated in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.It falls on the fourth day after the full moon, in the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik.Sometimes, even, unmarried women join the fast for their fiancés or desired husbands.