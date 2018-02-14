Woman chops tongue in front of shivalinga as a 'sacrifices' to Lord Shiva

: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old married woman cut off her tongue and 'offered' it to Lord Shiva in Chhattisgarh's Korba district today, police said.The incident took place this morning at the Shiva temple in Nunera village under Pali development block, located around 60 kms away from Korba district headquarters, a local police official said."Seema Bai Gond, the wife of Firtu Ram Gond, chopped her tongue with a knife in front of the Shivalinga after offering prayers," he said.Gond was rushed to a local hospital after villagers spotted her bleeding in the temple, the official said, adding that the condition of the woman is stable now.As per preliminary investigation, the woman sacrificed her tongue over some wish made by her, he said."However, the exact reason behind the act is yet to be ascertained," the official added