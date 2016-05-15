Woman alleges of misbehaviour by Ola cabbie in Bengaluru

A 31-year-old woman has alleged that an Ola cab driver misbehaved with her in Bengaluru on Saturday.She has lodged a formal complaint with the Indira Nagar Police Station in this regard.The woman had hired the cab from BTM Layout to Indira Nagar in Bengaluru when the incident took place on last night."Cab was booked through Ola, it arrived at 5:25 p.m. at Motherhood on 14th May, 2016. There, he (cab driver) started mis-behaving with me," the complainant said in the letter.According to her complaint, the phone number of the cab driver is 8904458884. The cab was a silver coloured Indica having number KA 02AE0389.Meanwhile, Ola, issuing a statement said that they would extend all support to the authorities to furnish information required for any further investigation."We have off-roaded the vehicle of the operator from the Ola platform. Customer safety is paramount to us at Ola. We will extend all support to the authorities to furnish information required for any further investigation."