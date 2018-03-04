 With support of 34 MLAs, BJP can form govt in Meghalaya too: Sources
Although BJP has got just two seats in the state but with the help of NPP, UDP and some others, saffron party can claim support of 34, said sources.

Updated: 04 Mar 2018 12:08 PM
Image representational: PTI

New Delhi: Contrary to Congress' claims, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may form the government in Meghalaya too.

Although BJP has got just two seats in the state but with the help of NPP, UDP and some others, the saffron party can claim support of 34, said sources.

31 is the golden number required to form the government. An announcement regarding same could be made by today evening.

Oath taking can happen tomorrow, sources further said.

Interesting, BJP is already in a position to form in government in Tripura. In Nagaland, it may also form the government.

And if BJP manages to get to power in Meghalaya too, all three north-east states, which recently witnessed polls, will be having saffron governments.

Congress won 21 seats in Meghalaya.

First Published:
