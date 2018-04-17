With empty ATMs, cash-crunch returns; hits hard these 4 states

In a sudden event, the cash has disappeared from the ATMs located in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat; causing a lot of problem to the common man, who have to return home empty-handed from ATMs.



The same has made people recall the difficult time they faced post demonetization. If RBI is to be believed, the lack of cash is due to huge demand in festive season. The regulator further claimed that the situation will normalize in a day or two.



The most affected area here is Bihar. Even Rajbhawan, which is considered as one of the most posh areas, considering it is at walking distance from CM Nitish Kumar’s residence, had to send back people empty-handed as the ATMs even in this area turned down the people.



Speaking on the issue, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday claimed that Rs 2,000 notes were vanishing from the market, and alleged that there was a "conspiracy" behind it.



Where these notes of Rs 2,000 denomination are going, who are keeping them out of circulation? Who are the persons creating shortfall of cash? This is a conspiracy to create problems. The government will act tough on this," he said.



