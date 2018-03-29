With Buddha’s photo, Shashi Tharoor wishes Mahavir Jayanti; gets trolled

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 29, 2018
Mahavir Jayanti is a religious festival which is mostly celebrated by the people who follow Jain religion. It marks the birth anniversary of Mahavir. Shashi Tharoor, known for his extensive vocabulary, mistakenly shared the photograph of Buddha.
Later, Tharoor also tweeted the source for the picture. He wrote, "At least, thanks to my apparent error, a lot more people are tweeting on Mahavira than they would otherwise have!"
Here's the source for my picture: https://t.co/OrNVaFsJqd
Authentic, accepted alternatives most welcome. At least, thanks to my apparent error, a lot more people are tweeting on Mahavira than they would otherwise have! https://t.co/vYHNgeeY22
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 29, 2018
This Indian politician, acclaimed writer, and former diplomat was later heavily trolled on Twitter-
The focus in the picture is neither Buddha nor Mahavir but Tharoor ???? #MahavirJayanti @iMac_too
— GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) March 29, 2018
Happy Diwali ???? pic.twitter.com/hIV3p7DCI4
— Gujarati Jon Snow (@Gujju_Jon) March 29, 2018
— Raju Srivastava (@Gajodhar_007) March 29, 2018
Happy Birthday to Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/nEIzCmVNHO
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 29, 2018
Ok Mahavir Bhai ko bol dunga- Gautam Buddhahttps://t.co/pSs51nsdtT
— Rohit???????? (@09_rkg) March 29, 2018
Sir, google hi kar lete.
— Incognito_River (@Incognito_River) March 29, 2018
Not surprised by Shashi Tharoor confusing Bhagwan Mahavir with Bhagwan Buddha, the only god Congress leaders recognize is Lord almighty Nehru.
— The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) March 29, 2018
Just use your brain Shashi Tharoor Mahavir Jain was Digambar I didn't wear clothes.
— शुभचिंतक (@DebDip00) March 29, 2018
