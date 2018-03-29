 With Buddha’s photo, Shashi Tharoor wishes Mahavir Jayanti; gets trolled
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • With Buddha’s photo, Shashi Tharoor wishes Mahavir Jayanti; gets trolled

With Buddha’s photo, Shashi Tharoor wishes Mahavir Jayanti; gets trolled

On Twitter, Tharoor also tweeted the source for the picture.

By: || Updated: 29 Mar 2018 01:16 PM
With Buddha’s photo, Shashi Tharoor wishes Mahavir Jayanti; gets trolled

Image: Left- PTI/ Right- @ShashiTharoor

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was trolled on Thursday after he shared a photo of Buddha on Mahavir Jayanti.



Mahavir Jayanti is a religious festival which is mostly celebrated by the people who follow Jain religion. It marks the birth anniversary of Mahavir. Shashi Tharoor, known for his extensive vocabulary, mistakenly shared the photograph of Buddha.

Later, Tharoor also tweeted the source for the picture. He wrote, "At least, thanks to my apparent error, a lot more people are tweeting on Mahavira than they would otherwise have!"



This Indian politician, acclaimed writer, and former diplomat was later heavily trolled on Twitter-















For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bihar Minister assures Arijit's arrest in communal violence case

trending now

INDIA
Congress poster spotted in Cambridge Analytica office; BJP targets ...
VIDEO
Lalu Prasad Yadav to be shifted to AIIMS, Delhi ...
INDIA
Deadline for Aadhaar-welfare schemes linking extended till June 30