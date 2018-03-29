With Buddha’s photo, Shashi Tharoor wishes Mahavir Jayanti; gets trolled



Here's the source for my picture: https://t.co/OrNVaFsJqd

Authentic, accepted alternatives most welcome. At least, thanks to my apparent error, a lot more people are tweeting on Mahavira than they would otherwise have! https://t.co/vYHNgeeY22

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 29, 2018



The focus in the picture is neither Buddha nor Mahavir but Tharoor ???? #MahavirJayanti @iMac_too

— GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) March 29, 2018



Happy Diwali ???? pic.twitter.com/hIV3p7DCI4

— Gujarati Jon Snow (@Gujju_Jon) March 29, 2018



Happy Birthday to Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/nEIzCmVNHO

— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 29, 2018



Ok Mahavir Bhai ko bol dunga- Gautam Buddhahttps://t.co/pSs51nsdtT

— Rohit???????? (@09_rkg) March 29, 2018



Sir, google hi kar lete.

— Incognito_River (@Incognito_River) March 29, 2018



Not surprised by Shashi Tharoor confusing Bhagwan Mahavir with Bhagwan Buddha, the only god Congress leaders recognize is Lord almighty Nehru.

— The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) March 29, 2018



Just use your brain Shashi Tharoor Mahavir Jain was Digambar I didn't wear clothes.

— शुभचिंतक (@DebDip00) March 29, 2018

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was trolled on Thursday after he shared a photo of Buddha on Mahavir Jayanti.Mahavir Jayanti is a religious festival which is mostly celebrated by the people who follow Jain religion. It marks the birth anniversary of Mahavir. Shashi Tharoor, known for his extensive vocabulary, mistakenly shared the photograph of Buddha.Later, Tharoor also tweeted the source for the picture. He wrote, "At least, thanks to my apparent error, a lot more people are tweeting on Mahavira than they would otherwise have!"This Indian politician, acclaimed writer, and former diplomat was later heavily trolled on Twitter-