 With 27 promises, BJP government in UP releases its manifesto for municipal elections
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • With 27 promises, BJP government in UP releases its manifesto for municipal elections

With 27 promises, BJP government in UP releases its manifesto for municipal elections

BJP called its manifesto "sankalp patra". It is similar in nature to the Lok Sankalp Patra the BJP brought out before the Assembly elections in February.

By: || Updated: 12 Nov 2017 02:16 PM
With 27 promises, BJP government in UP releases its manifesto for municipal elections

BJP government announces its manifesto for municipal elections in the Uttar Pradesh (Image: ABP Live)

New Delhi: On Sunday, Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the Uttar Pradesh announced its manifesto for municipal elections and in all together made 27 promises.

"All Nagar Nigam street lights will be converted into LEDs," said UP CM Yogi adding that his government will fulfill all promises.

Present government also attacked the previous government of Samajwadi Party and said-"During the last govt, no work was done on the municipal level".

BJP called its manifesto "sankalp patra". It is similar in nature to the Lok Sankalp Patra the BJP brought out before the Assembly elections in February.

These elections will have an impact on other states as well.

Party sources said the main aim was to ensure the overall improvement of the municipal corporations and other urban local bodies.



(With PTI inputs)

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Protests against Padmavati reach Surat

trending now

GADGETS
Flipkart's Billion Capture+: Starting at ₹11,999, release date and full ...
INDIA
Kazakhstan, India hold bilateral defence talks
WORLD
Women living with diabetes are subject to social stigma