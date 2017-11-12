With 27 promises, BJP government in UP releases its manifesto for municipal elections

On Sunday, Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the Uttar Pradesh announced its manifesto for municipal elections and in all together made 27 promises."All Nagar Nigam street lights will be converted into LEDs," said UP CM Yogi adding that his government will fulfill all promises.Present government also attacked the previous government of Samajwadi Party and said-"During the last govt, no work was done on the municipal level".BJP called its manifesto "sankalp patra". It is similar in nature to the Lok Sankalp Patra the BJP brought out before the Assembly elections in February.These elections will have an impact on other states as well.Party sources said the main aim was to ensure the overall improvement of the municipal corporations and other urban local bodies.(With PTI inputs)